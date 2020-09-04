Virus-related deaths rise at Bristol nursing home

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three more residents at Christian Care Center of Bristol have died after contracting COVID-19, bumping the facility’s total number of virus-related resident deaths to 10.

The increase is based on the latest data posted on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

Jennifer Skaggs, Christian Care’s director, said Wednesday that the Bristol-area nursing home “remains 100% COVID-19 free at this time.”

About two weeks ago, on Aug. 17, the nursing home reported seven resident deaths linked to the novel respiratory illness. The facility also reported no active cases of the virus among residents and staff that day.

Sarah Dickenson, a public information officer and social media coordinator for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said that since Aug. 17, there had been just one new positive case at Christian Care, but that person recovered. She didn’t say whether the person was a resident or employee.

Asked why the fatalities had increased more than the positive case count, Skaggs said it was because three residents died after technically recovering from COVID-19. Those residents “ended up passing away at later dates from other pre-existing and other health-related comorbidities,” Skaggs said Wednesday.

“Since the residents previously had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the state medical examiner requires that they count the deaths as [related to] COVID-19,” Skaggs said.

In separate emails on Wednesday, Dickenson said that the Sullivan County Regional Health Department received confirmation of those three deaths before Aug. 17 but had to wait for the state to confirm them.