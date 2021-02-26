 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Career Fair now running through March 7
0 comments

Virtual Career Fair now running through March 7

  • 0
BHC logo square

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Bristol Herald Courier and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states are participating in the Anywhere Career Fair, including several from this region.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it’s essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce in our region,” Herald Courier Publisher Jim Maxwell said.

“With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with some of the nation’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lawmakers urge more vaccine doses for Southwest Virginia
Latest Headlines

Lawmakers urge more vaccine doses for Southwest Virginia

Three Southwest Virginia health districts have received less than 3% of the state’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses and area lawmakers cried foul Wednesday. State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, voiced concern about the state’s rollout during a Zoom call with local news media.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts