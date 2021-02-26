Virtual Career Fair now running through March 7

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Bristol Herald Courier and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states are participating in the Anywhere Career Fair, including several from this region.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it’s essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce in our region,” Herald Courier Publisher Jim Maxwell said.

“With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with some of the nation’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”