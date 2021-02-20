Virginia to revisit vaccine distribution plans

“Based on supply, I think we’re still a couple of months away from where people can go and schedule open appointments. That is the ideal end goal,” Favula said. “We’re not there yet. I would guess the end of April is when we will have enough supply to be able to shift to more open PODS [points of dispensing].”

Despite reduced allocations, about 15.4% of far Southwest Virginia’s 321,000 residents have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 7% are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Nearly 71,700 total vaccinations have been administered since doses first became available in late December.

Nine of the region’s dozen localities rank within the state’s second highest level for vaccine administration per 100,000 residents — a measure used to compare densely populated areas with less populated areas.

In terms of actual doses administered, Washington, Wise, Smyth and Tazewell counties ranked in the state’s third highest level.

Washington County residents have received the most vaccinations — over 11,000 first-dose and about 5,600 second-dose, or more than 20% and 10%, respectively. Nearly one in four Norton residents has received the first dose, but less than 10% have received the second.