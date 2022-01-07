Virginia to challenge Biden's vaccination requirements

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on challenges to the CMS requirements and a similar vaccination mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This is the mandate that Ballad Health System officials said this week could harm the system and impact its ability to treat and serve patients if enforced as written.

Ballad didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Ballad operates seven hospitals in Virginia, including some of its smallest facilities. If large numbers of workers resign or are forced from their jobs due to the mandate, the results could be “catastrophic” for serving those communities, Ballad CEO Alan Levine wrote in a letter to Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of CMS.

This week, Ballad, which currently employs more than 13,000 across the region, asked the federal agency to consider waivers or other means to ease the mandate, since about 2,000 Ballad employees are unvaccinated and didn’t seek a federal waiver on health or religious grounds.