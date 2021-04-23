Virginia, Tenn. colleges ranked for salaries one year post-grad

The highest scoring majors are math, social sciences, fine and studio arts at Vanderbilt University, theology and religious vocations at Trevecca Nazarene University and anthropology at Rhodes College.

King University in Bristol ranked 23rd in the state with 18.78.

“King was founded on a strong tradition of giving that helped broaden accessibility to higher education for students throughout our region,” said King University Vice President of Academic Affairs Matt Roberts. “We’re very thankful for the donors who assist us in this process, and you see the results of that individualized focus in the consistent professional success and earning potential of our graduates.”

The highest scoring majors are communication and media studies at King University.

The schools with the top three salary scores in Virginia were Washington and Lee University in Lexington (96.49), the University of Virginia in Charlottesville (80.95) and the University of Richmond (74.02).

The highest scoring majors are journalism and romance languages, literatures and linguistics at Washington and Lee University, business/commerce at the University of Virginia and accounting and related service degrees at University of Richmond.

The University of Virginia at Wise was not ranked; however, its salary score is 20. The highest scoring major is health and physical education/fitness.

