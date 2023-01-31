Virginia State Police tip line for gaming violations

The Virginia State Police on Monday launched a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns about suspected gaming operations.

“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of Virginia State Police,in a written statement. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”

Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form.

State police are authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous tips are welcome.

State law established an Office of the Gaming Enforcement Coordinator for the Commonwealth. The purpose of the coordinator is to synchronize the enforcement of gaming laws by federal law enforcement, VSP, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, all other state law enforcement, local law enforcement, and commonwealth’s attorneys. The office also serves as a liaison between the federal government and Virginia for the purposes of any federal investigation into illegal gaming activities occurring within Virginia.

For those needing to report general charitable gaming complaints, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services can be reached at 804-371-0498.