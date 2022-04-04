Virginia sports wagering continues to grow year over year

Sports wagering in Virginia totaled nearly $402 million in February or about $80 million less than a record-breaking January, despite the presence of the Super Bowl.

Virginians wagered $401.88 million during February, or $14.35 million per day, according to the Virginia Lottery Board which released figures Friday. Super Bowl wagering totaled $33.15 million. The average was $15.5 million per day in January.

The February total is, however, dramatically more than February 2021 – the state’s first full month of sports gaming -- when more than $265.7 million was bet on sports in Virginia.

“The Super Bowl is the most important single event of the year for sportsbooks, but not even it can completely replace January’s five full weekends of football,” Dann Stupp, analyst for PlayVirginia.com, said. “The more important takeaway from February is that year-over-year growth in wagering was more than 50%, offering our first clear view of the growth Virginia’s sportsbooks have enjoyed over the last year. That kind of expansion should be the norm for the foreseeable future as the market continues to mature.”

February represented the fifth consecutive month when sports betting in Virginia exceeded $4 million, dating back to October 2021. Since its inception just over a year ago, the state has wagered $4.10 billion on sporting events.

Virginia bettors took home nearly $374.4 million while the state’s licensed operators made due with a smallish 6.8% hold, the lowest rate since February 2021. Gross gaming revenues were $27.5 million, the lowest level since last August and adjusted revenues were $7.88 million, according to the report.

“Thanks to the NCAA tournament, March should bring another revenue surge before sportsbooks begin their seasonal swoon that will last through summer. The real test is if the market can sustain the year-over-year growth into the football season. If so, it could be an incredibly lucrative fall for Virginia’s sportsbooks,” said analyst Eric Ramsey of the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.

More than $304 million in bets were made last March, which stood as the state’s one-month record until last October.

Sports betting generated $7.8 million in taxes in February, bringing the total after just over one year to $24.6 million.

During the month of February, 11 licensed operators were active and accepting mobile sports wagers. A total of 14 operators are now approved in Virginia, including HR Bristol, LLC, the future Hard Rock Casino and Hotel, which received its approval for sports betting March 31.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.