Sports betting in Virginia declined nearly 20% in June compared to the previous month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Virginia Lottery.

Between June 1 and June 30, Virginians wagered $325.4 million on all types of sports, or about $10.8 million per day. The represents a 19.4% decrease compared to May wagering, but is 10.2% higher than last June’s $295.2 million, according to the report.

Virginia bettors won $292.8 million resulting in a combined 10.04% operator win percentage, or hold.

“Virginia was no exception to the June swoon, with a 19.4% decrease in overall sports betting handle and a 19.5% decrease in mobile handle. This is on par with the national market for the month, which is still suffering from the summer’s bare sports calendar,” Dru James, analyst for BetVirginia.com, said in a written statement.

“However, it should be noted that handle is up year-over year, with a 10.2% increase in overall wagers and a 9.1% increase in mobile wagers from June of last year. During this slow season, continued annual growth is a much stronger indicator of market health,” James said.

Adjusted gross revenue totaled $26.4 million for the month, or 38% less than the $42.5 million reported in May 2023 but up more than 100% compared to the $12.9 million reported in June 2022.

June sports betting taxes were more than $3.9 million, down 37.3% compared to May’s $6.2 million, but more than twice the $1.8 million recorded in June 2022, the report shows.

“Similarly, revenue and taxes were also down significantly from May. Revenue took a near 38% drop, and taxes were down 37.3% month-over-month. Year-over-year, however, saw substantial growth on both fronts. Revenue was up just over 100%, and taxes rose 110%,” according to James.

Thus far in 2023, Virginians have wagered over $2.6 billion on sports, compared to about $2.4 billion during the first six months of 2022.

A recent report to the Virginia Lottery Board showed that operator FanDuel had more than 41% of the sports gaming marking in Virginia during the period from January through May. Draft Kings represented 26.4% of sports wagers, followed by Bet MGM at 12.4%.

Online operators that also offered a brick-and-mortar sportsbook at the state’s first two casinos reported an increased share of the market. Hard Rock, operators of the temporary Bristol Casino, reported 1.3% of the sports betting market while Rivers — operators of the Portsmouth Casino — were 1.6%.

Casino sports wagering represented about 1% of the total market, at $3.4 million, during June.

Caesar’s, which recently opened a temporary tent casino, had 6.3% of the sports market.

There are 15 approved sports betting operators in Virginia.

“July will likely be another month of losses, but to a smaller margin than the past few months. After that, numbers should go up as sports return in August and September and more betting opportunities arise,” James said in the statement.