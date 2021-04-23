Virginia sports betting tops $628M, gaming officials say

Gamblers wagered more than $628 million on sports in Virginia during the past three months, with half of that total bet on college and pro basketball, state gaming officials said this week.

Sports gambling became legal in Virginia on Jan. 21, and revenues continue climbing month over month, Gina Smith, the Virginia Lottery’s deputy director of gaming compliance, told the Lottery Board on Wednesday during its virtual meeting.

“Since inception of the program, there have been $628 million in wagers that have been made on the various platforms. The operators have given away, so far, approximately $30 million in promotional play and paid taxes to the commonwealth of about $1.5 million,” Smith said.

Unofficial figures for March show Virginians wagered more than $304.2 million during those 31 days, surpassing the $265.7 million wagered in February. Final figures for March will be released May 1, Smith said.

Since January, more than $350 million, or 50%, has been wagered on college and pro basketball. March included the NCAA college basketball tournament and preliminary conference tournaments.

Parlay bets, a single wager combining two or more bets into one, accounted for $104 million in wagering.