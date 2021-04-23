Virginia sports betting tops $628M, gaming officials say

Gamblers wagered more than $628 million on sports in Virginia during the past three months, with half of that total bet on college and pro basketball, state gaming officials said this week.
Sports gambling became legal in Virginia on Jan. 21, and revenues continue climbing month over month, Gina Smith, the Virginia Lottery’s deputy director of gaming compliance, told the Lottery Board on Wednesday during its virtual meeting.
“Since inception of the program, there have been $628 million in wagers that have been made on the various platforms. The operators have given away, so far, approximately $30 million in promotional play and paid taxes to the commonwealth of about $1.5 million,” Smith said.
Unofficial figures for March show Virginians wagered more than $304.2 million during those 31 days, surpassing the $265.7 million wagered in February. Final figures for March will be released May 1, Smith said.
Since January, more than $350 million, or 50%, has been wagered on college and pro basketball. March included the NCAA college basketball tournament and preliminary conference tournaments.
Parlay bets, a single wager combining two or more bets into one, accounted for $104 million in wagering.
Tennis generated $47.9 million in wagers, soccer $41.8 million, hockey $37 million, football $31.3 million, golf $12 million and boxing $4.9 million since January. Motorsports generated $1.3 million in betting and baseball less than $880,000 through March 31.
Of the six currently approved operators, Fanduel has 53% of the gaming market, Draft Kings 24%, Bet MGM 14%, Caesars 8% and Rivers Casino Portsmouth 1%. Wynns registered 0%.
“We have approved three additional operators on March 15. These three are still finalizing some of their system requirements and final documents, and we hope they will be up and running in the next couple months,” Smith told the board.
Firms with temporary permits include Golden Nugget Online Virginia, Bally’s Corp. and Penn Sports Interactive. Officials in the city of Richmond this week rejected Bally’s as a potential casino operator. A fourth, Unibet Interactive, received its preliminary approval April 21.
Virginia casino operators are guaranteed a sportsbook permit, if they want one. Bristol Hard Rock officials declined comment for this story. However, the Seminole Tribe, which owns Hard Rock International, is actively working to secure sports gaming management rights for the state of Florida, according to multiple published reports.
Virginians wagered more than $58.9 million with four approved operators during the final 10 days of January. During February, more than $265.77 million was waged with five operators, who paid out more than $253.5 million in winnings. Nearly $20 million was wagered on the Super Bowl.
State law places a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue, defined as total wagers minus total winnings and other authorized expenses.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC