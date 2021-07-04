Virginia sports betting tops $1B

Virginia gamblers made the commonwealth the fastest state to surpass $1 billion in sports wagering.
A new Virginia Lottery report shows $1.09 billion was bet on sporting events through May 31 — less than five months since that form of gaming became legal on Jan. 21. The previous U.S. record was six months, established last year by Tennessee.
Virginia bettors placed more than $226.96 million in wagers during May, an average of $7.3 million in wagers daily. That is down slightly from the $7.9 million per day average during April, according to lottery figures. Virginians placed $236.4 million in wagers during April.
“The launch of sports betting in Virginia has gone about as smoothly as could have been expected,” Jessica Welman, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia, said in a written statement. “Launching just in time for the Super Bowl got the market off on the right foot. But the state’s sportsbooks still reached the $1 billion milestone mostly without the benefit of football and during two months when sports betting typically slows. That makes the record all the more impressive.”
During May, Virginia gamblers reported gross winnings of $203.7 million while the total exceeded just over $1 billion in gross winnings since January, according to the report.
Among national wagering leaders, New Jersey, Indiana and Colorado reported month-over-month increases from April to May while other states also reported decreases. Tennessee sports wagering fell off by 6.7%, according to PlayUSA.
The state missed an opportunity to capitalize on the University of Virginia’s appearance in the College World Series because state law forbids wagering on all in-state college teams.
“Virginia continues its impressive start to online sports betting,” according to Ron Fritz, sports betting analyst with VirginiaIsForBettors.com. “The impending launch of additional sportsbooks will continue to bolster the market, offering bettors more options just in time for the NFL season. High enthusiasm around the Washington football team and a higher volume of sports will ensure Virginia’s market growth going into the fall months.”
Seven licensed operators reported $15.66 million in adjusted gross revenues for May, a 37.6% increase from April after more than $5.1 million in bonuses and promotions and other deductions of $2.3 million. Four operators reported positive revenues for May. Operators reported $34.4 million in adjusted gross revenues since the inception of gaming in Virginia, according to the report.
Operators included in May’s report include FanDuel, in partnership with the Washington football team; Crown Virginia Gaming, also known as Draft Kings; BetMGM; Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, which is the Rivers Casino Portsmouth; Caesars Virginia, also known as William Hill; Wynn and Unibet Interactive.
Sports betting generated $2.38 million in taxes during May, a 44.1% increase from April. To date, sports gaming has generated $5.5 million in taxes, according to the report.
