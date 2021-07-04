Virginia sports betting tops $1B

Virginia gamblers made the commonwealth the fastest state to surpass $1 billion in sports wagering.

A new Virginia Lottery report shows $1.09 billion was bet on sporting events through May 31 — less than five months since that form of gaming became legal on Jan. 21. The previous U.S. record was six months, established last year by Tennessee.

Virginia bettors placed more than $226.96 million in wagers during May, an average of $7.3 million in wagers daily. That is down slightly from the $7.9 million per day average during April, according to lottery figures. Virginians placed $236.4 million in wagers during April.

“The launch of sports betting in Virginia has gone about as smoothly as could have been expected,” Jessica Welman, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia, said in a written statement. “Launching just in time for the Super Bowl got the market off on the right foot. But the state’s sportsbooks still reached the $1 billion milestone mostly without the benefit of football and during two months when sports betting typically slows. That makes the record all the more impressive.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During May, Virginia gamblers reported gross winnings of $203.7 million while the total exceeded just over $1 billion in gross winnings since January, according to the report.