Virginia sports betting outpacing Tennessee

“A key has been that both Tennessee and Virginia have enthusiastic bases of college sports fans, and they almost instantly embraced sports betting. That has really fueled the rapid growth of both states,” Welman told the Bristol Herald Courier in an email response.

Virginia levies a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit-holder’s adjusted gross revenue, while Tennessee applies a 20% tax.

“If there is a major difference between the two, it is that Virginia has built a stronger regulatory framework. The Virginia Lottery is excelling as a regulator while Tennessee has had some significant challenges. This will pay long-term benefits for the state,” Welman wrote.

The Virginia Lottery reports $236.4 million was wagered on sporting events during April, a 22% decline from the $304 million bet during March. The drop was blamed on the lack of marquee events on the heels of significant wagering activity during the NCAA college basketball tournaments, according to lottery officials.