Virginia’s voter registration deadline for general election is Oct. 13

BRISTOL, Va. — The deadline for Virginia residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. Applications postmarked by Oct. 13 will also be accepted.
People may register online via the citizen’s portal at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov or obtain an application from their local elections office or designated state agencies.
For more information, contact the Bristol Virginia Office of Elections or visit www.bristolva.org/elections.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!