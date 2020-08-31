Virginia retiree takes up woodworking as creative outlet

TANNERSVILLE, Va. — James Venable, known to family and friends as Jimbo, spent his career working in the logging business, retiring at 62. He was looking for a way to occupy his time and possibly provide a creative outlet for his artistic talent.
He liked working with wood. His grandfather on his mother’s side of the family, Boyd Pickle, made furniture, so Jimbo decided to try his hand at making a few pieces for his home.
“I just wanted something to do. I always enjoyed working with wood. That’s why I got into it,” he said.
Jimbo and his wife, Carol, have lived in Tannersville for 14 years. They bought a cedar-sided home that was something of a fixer-upper and proceeded to turn it into their spacious home in the valley.
The son of James and Irma Venable, Jimbo grew up among his three sisters and one brother in Saltville.
An Army veteran of the Vietnam War era, he is a volunteer with the Tannersville Fire Department and a friend to his neighbors. He helps them out with their furniture needs, and they help him out by providing special treats, such as homemade doughnuts, chicken noodle soup, sourdough bread, barbecued ribs and chocolate pies.
He enjoys fishing and said he is constantly trying to catch up his “honey do” list.
“I never get my honey do list caught up, but it’s not from not trying,” he said.
One of the first things Jimbo made was a roadrunner that he painted red and yellow and stuck in the ground near his woodworking shop.
According to Carol, he never had any formal training working with wood, but he has a natural talent. He has made a variety of items since he started, from Civil War lanterns that feature a candle and a mirror in the back to wooden bee traps attached to a glass jar that captures the carpenter bees that like to feast on his home.
He has made several urns for cremated remains, including a companion urn designated to one day hold his and Carol’s ashes. He recently lost a sister and made an urn for her as well.
Jimbo not only makes small wooden items, he makes furniture in a variety of sizes. Carol needed a file cabinet, so he made her one. She needed a dining room table to fit her kitchen and go with a bench and some chairs she had. So he made her one and added drawers for storage. He has made several boot benches with seats that can be lifted to reveal the storage underneath.
He has remodeled the entire house, adding kitchen and bathroom cabinets and special touches throughout, replacing the floors and turning the fixer-upper he and Carol bought into a home they are proud of and live comfortably in.
Carol recalled a time when he wanted to make them a dresser but didn’t have any available wood on hand. He improvised by tearing down an old pig pen and used the wood to make a beautiful dresser to work with the other pieces of handmade furniture. He also makes beds, including one he made for his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Raquel, and one that sits in the guest room of his home.
Jimbo enjoys making jewelry boxes and has made cradles for new babies in the neighborhood. He makes entertainment centers, reloading benches and cop caddies for those who enjoy shooting and reloading their own ammunition.
In fact, Carol pointed out that Jimbo can custom-make most anything. He can even take a photo of an item or the measurements where it needs to fit and create an item.
Not only has Jimbo made and handed down furniture to his family, he also passed down his natural talent for working with wood to both his son, Scott, and daughter, Robin Boardwine.
Robin works for the U.S. Magistrate Judge in Abingdon, has an active children’s ministry and writes children’s books. She and her husband, Jeff, make wood carvings.
Jimbo has eight grandchildren, and he said his greatest joys are his grandchildren and his woodworking.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!