Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1,000 hot meals across Southwest Virginia
In honor of Christmas, Virginia Oil and Gas Association President Lawton Mullins challenged members last week to help provide 500 hot meals to those in need in two Southwest Virginia counties. But the original goal quickly doubled so that about 1,000 meals will be served in four counties.

“This year has been a hard year for everyone; the response and generosity by our members has been amazing, we are excited to be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Beth Stockner, the association’s public relations director.

Fourteen member companies and several anonymous donors helped the project become a reality to help those who need it most, the release states.

Next week, hot Christmas dinner pickups will be offered to anyone in need, while supplies last, the release states. Priority pickup times will be offered for recipients of the Shop with a Cop program in Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

Christmas dinner pickups

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Washington County

» Rain Restaurant, 283 E Main St., Abingdon

» Car-side pickup, 2-4 p.m. or until the food runs out

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Dickenson County

» Trailhead Country Kitchen, 279 Main St., Haysi

» Shop with a Cop priority pickup, 11-11:30 a.m.

» Any remaining meals for those in need, 11:30 a.m. until food runs out

» Wright Way BBQ, 129 Road Branch, Clinchco

» 2-4 p.m. or until food runs out

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Buchanan County

» Noah Horn Well Drilling, 1070 Sandy Valley Lane, Oakwood

» Shop with a Cop Priority pickup: 11 a.m. to noon

» Any remaining meals, noon until food runs out

Thursday, Dec. 24

Wise County

» Free VOGA Christmas dinner, Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina, 746 Commonwealth Drive, Norton

» Meal, including seating in the restaurant and a drink, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For updates and more information, visit the Virginia Oil and Gas Association Facebook Page, facebook.com/VaOilandGas, or its website at www.vaoilandgas.com.

