Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1,000 hot meals across Southwest Virginia

In honor of Christmas, Virginia Oil and Gas Association President Lawton Mullins challenged members last week to help provide 500 hot meals to those in need in two Southwest Virginia counties. But the original goal quickly doubled so that about 1,000 meals will be served in four counties.

“This year has been a hard year for everyone; the response and generosity by our members has been amazing, we are excited to be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Beth Stockner, the association’s public relations director.

Fourteen member companies and several anonymous donors helped the project become a reality to help those who need it most, the release states.

Next week, hot Christmas dinner pickups will be offered to anyone in need, while supplies last, the release states. Priority pickup times will be offered for recipients of the Shop with a Cop program in Buchanan and Dickenson counties.