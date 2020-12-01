Virginia officials prepare to distribute vaccine

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia officials are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available, possibly as soon as next week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.
Biotech firm Moderna Inc. on Monday claimed its vaccine against the novel coronavirus was 94% effective in its 30,000-member, phase three clinical trial group and 100% effective against severe disease. Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, recently announced its vaccine was 95% effective. Both have petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorizations, which could make limited amounts of the vaccines available this month.
Calling it a “very exciting time,” Northam said state officials have worked for the past two months on ways to distribute the vaccines.
“I’m confident we will be able to start distributing that vaccination in the mid to late part of December,” Northam said. “There are several phases we’ll be looking at. We want to get it to our frontline workers, our health care providers — also want to take care of individuals in long-term care facilities.”
Phase two is expected to include teachers, food preparers and other frontline workers. Phase three would include the general population.
“Initially Virginia will receive 70,000 doses, and we have over 8 million residents,” he said. “We’ve got freezers set up across Virginia because the vaccination from Pfizer has to be stored in a freezer. We’ve got that all in place so, as soon as we can get the supply, we’re going to get it distributed.
“I don’t know exactly when it will be when the general population will have been vaccinated, but we want to start in December with phase one, go into phase two probably in January and February, and hopefully by late spring, early summer, we’ll be in phase three, when the general population can get vaccinated,” the governor said.
There is more to it, he said, in part because the vaccines were developed so quickly under the federal Operation Warp Speed program.
“We are following the data. … We want to make sure this vaccination is safe and effective because trust is an issue, and we want to make sure people are comfortable. We’ll work with our local community leaders, our delegates, our senators and make [sure] that messaging is good so everyone will know the vaccination is safe and effective,” Northam said.
Northam said he continues to be concerned about the higher rates of cases in Southwest Virginia.
Virginia’s statewide testing positivity rate was 7.5% on Monday, while it was 13.3% across counties in the Cumberland Plateau health district, 14.3% in the Lenowisco district and 17.1% in the Mount Rogers health district.
The combined testing positivity rate for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia was 19.2% Monday, according to Ballad Health, which reported treating a record 260 inpatients with COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care units.
“We’re following especially the hospital capacities, especially in rural Virginia,” Northam said. “A number of staff have been infected with COVID-19 or they’ve been exposed. We’re very worried about that. … If people will follow the guidelines, we’re confident we’ll keep the curve flat enough to maintain our hospital capacity.”
In response to a reporter’s question regarding the possibility or more restrictions, Northam said, “all options are on the table.”
“We’re all tired of COVID-19, me included,” Northam said. “I think there is really light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get that vaccination distributed, we’ve got to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines of wearing the masks, keeping our hands clean and staying away from large crowds.”
