Virginia officials prepare to distribute vaccine

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia officials are preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available, possibly as soon as next week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.

Biotech firm Moderna Inc. on Monday claimed its vaccine against the novel coronavirus was 94% effective in its 30,000-member, phase three clinical trial group and 100% effective against severe disease. Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, recently announced its vaccine was 95% effective. Both have petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorizations, which could make limited amounts of the vaccines available this month.

Calling it a “very exciting time,” Northam said state officials have worked for the past two months on ways to distribute the vaccines.

“I’m confident we will be able to start distributing that vaccination in the mid to late part of December,” Northam said. “There are several phases we’ll be looking at. We want to get it to our frontline workers, our health care providers — also want to take care of individuals in long-term care facilities.”

Phase two is expected to include teachers, food preparers and other frontline workers. Phase three would include the general population.