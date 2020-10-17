Virginia mail-in ballot application deadline is Oct. 23

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia voters have until Friday, Oct. 23 to complete a Vote by Mail application or an online request for a mail ballot at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

“If you know that you want a ballot mailed to you, we must receive your application by close of business on Friday, October 23,” Penny Limburg, director of elections and voter registrar for Bristol, Virginia, said in a news release. “Postmarked applications cannot be accepted.”

Early voting is still in progress weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone qualified to vote may vote early without a reason in Virginia.