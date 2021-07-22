Virginia Lottery Board approves casino regulations

Casino regulations have grown from 380 pages to about 500 pages.

Among the changes are the theoretical payout percentage range of slot machines, which was adjusted from 89% to 95% to the industry standard 84% to 100%, Fontaine said.

Many of the differences from the emergency regulations to the draft permanent regulations involve definitions, clarifying terms and other wording changes after getting initial feedback from casino operators and the public, he said.

“Some of these things are, honestly, a reflection of having more time to do a more complete job and responding to the concerns raised during the process. I think it’s just a more clear document,” Fontaine said.

Wednesday’s approval will spark a series of executive branch reviews by the attorney general, the Department of Planning and Budget, the secretary of finance and Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

The secretary has 14 days, the has department 45 days, and the governor and attorney general have no deadline. Once approved by all parties, the regulations will be published by the Virginia Register, which will trigger a 60-day public comment period on the proposed regulations. That is expected to begin in November and conclude in January.