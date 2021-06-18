Virginia Lottery Board accepting gaming license applications

In Norfolk, the Pamunkey Indian tribe announced in April their project would be named HeadWaters Resort and Casino — which represents the tribe’s first venture into the gaming market. They also released new conceptual drawings of the $500 million project at Harbor Park. It shows the casino, a 300-room hotel with rooftop bar, pool, spa and events space. Plans also include restaurants, bars, a 2,500-seat entertainment venue and a 2,000-vehicle parking deck.

“I’m confident that this project will exceed the expectations of everyone. It will be the destination of choice for gaming in Virginia,” Robert Gray, chief of the Pamunkey Indian tribe, said in a written statement. “We are living up to every promise we made and are determined to make this a project of which Norfolk can be proud.”

Caesars Virginia LLC, which also has its Virginia sportsbook license, plans to build a $400 million facility on the former Dan River Mills Schoolfield division site that is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Hard Rock Bristol, like the other casinos, was assured a sportsbook license — provided it passed all the checks — but hasn’t finalized it.

Richmond voters will voice their say on a casino in that city Nov. 2 after its City Council voted 8-1 Monday to place the casino referendum on the ballot.