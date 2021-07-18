Virginia Highlands Festival to return next weekend after being canceled last year

Coming up Friday, 75 crafters are slated to set up tents and tables on the Barter Green on Main Street — between the two stages of the Barter Theatre. This year, however, those stages are still closed, which leaves the performing arts traditions of the festival nonexistent, said Christine Webb, the festival’s marketing director.

But performances of music like the Band of Oz will be in a big tent outside the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Webb said.

That center is a new hub for the festival. It’s where you’ll find the antiques market — inside the center, rather than being staged inside tents outside the building, said festival Executive Director Becky Brett.

Brett says the festival has a mission: “What I care about is the greater community and our ability to positively, economically and creatively impact our community.”

Each year, this festival attracts about 45,000 people for its 10-day span, Webb said.

“I think it’s interesting to see the variety of people who participate in the festival as vendors, as antique dealers — and the variety of people who come in from the region and even outside the region,” said Brandi Browning, the festival president.