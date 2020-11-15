Virginia Highlands Festival returns to Martha Washington Inn with winter holiday craft market

ABINGDON, Va. — In a historic move, the Virginia Highlands Festival is returning this month back to where it all began on the grounds of the Martha Washington Inn.
The festival originated in Abingdon at the hotel property on West Main Street during the late 1940s as a summertime attraction designed to bring attention to the Barter Theatre.
Yet it’s been more than a decade since the festival was held on the well-manicured “Martha” property.
This year, the summertime Virginia Highlands Festival was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
But it’s returning with a winter market to help keep the festival alive, said festival Director Becky Brett, 50.
“As with all creative endeavors, this one was born out of necessity,” Brett said.
Look for the market on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a month, starting Nov. 20.
“Bundle up,” Brett said. “That’s part of the experience — bundling up together, grabbing a hot cocoa and walking around the booths.”
The market marks a new venture for the hotel.
“We are excited to be hosting a brand new holiday craft market this season,” said Kimberly Kelly, manager of guest services at the Martha Washington Inn. “Mark your calendar for Dec. 5. Santa Claus is coming to town and two beautiful Clydesdale horses will be spending the day with us.”
Look for artists representing ‘Round the Mountain and the Holston Mountain Artisans.
You’ll also find Raku pottery artist Mark Poole on site every weekend, Brett said.
“At the moment, we have 10 booth spaces available,” she said.
Participating artists include Mountain Mama Organics and Mudd Pottery, which features mugs bearing faces covered with masks to comically pay homage to the challenging scene of 2020.
At the market, by the way, both vendors and visitors are required to wear masks.
Additionally, vendor tents will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.
Special events (Saturdays only) include live music at The Martha’s gazebo. Also, look for a wine tasting on Dec. 5, 2-5 p.m.
Families can also enjoy wandering the grounds of The Martha to view a collection of holiday inflatables.
Having the market helps keep the spirit of the festival alive, Brett said.
“The loss of our community activities has been economically devastating and inter-personally devastating,” she said.
“We are not meant to live in isolation. So even though we are separated by masks and plexiglass, being able to come together and share an experience like this is important,” Brett said. “It’s important to our humanity. It’s important to our sense of community, which goes to the heart of our feeling of security and trust and connectedness.”
It’s also meant as a mission to save the festival, Brett said.
“If we don’t bring in some revenue, we can’t produce next year’s festival,” Brett said.
“So this is an important community event. And I hope it becomes a tradition as much as the summer festival.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
