Virginia Highlands Festival returns to Martha Washington Inn with winter holiday craft market

Additionally, vendor tents will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.

Special events (Saturdays only) include live music at The Martha’s gazebo. Also, look for a wine tasting on Dec. 5, 2-5 p.m.

Families can also enjoy wandering the grounds of The Martha to view a collection of holiday inflatables.

Having the market helps keep the spirit of the festival alive, Brett said.

“The loss of our community activities has been economically devastating and inter-personally devastating,” she said.

“We are not meant to live in isolation. So even though we are separated by masks and plexiglass, being able to come together and share an experience like this is important,” Brett said. “It’s important to our humanity. It’s important to our sense of community, which goes to the heart of our feeling of security and trust and connectedness.”

It’s also meant as a mission to save the festival, Brett said.

“If we don’t bring in some revenue, we can’t produce next year’s festival,” Brett said.

“So this is an important community event. And I hope it becomes a tradition as much as the summer festival.”

