ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College announced Monday its first reported COVID-19 case of an individual in a classroom on the Abingdon campus.

College officials received notification of the potential positive case Thursday, which was confirmed positive Friday, according to a news release from the college. Contact was limited July 7 to individuals in a building on campus that was later closed and has since been cleaned.

College officials worked with the Mount Rogers Health District to contact those directly exposed and instruct them to quarantine at home for 14 days, the release states.

A majority of VHCC’s summer classes are being held online — with most faculty and staff working remotely. Those approved for campus access must wear a face covering, practice social distancing and complete a daily wellness self-screening.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments