Virginia Highlands Airport awarded $3.2M for runway extension

ABINGDON, Va. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $3.2 million to Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon for its runway extension project.
“Extending the runway at Virginia Highlands Airport will enhance its capacity for traffic and support economic development in the region,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said in a news release. “This grant of more than $3.2 million advances the project toward completion and brings closer the benefits of an expanded facility.”
The grant was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and will be used to move dirt in an upcoming phase of the runway extension construction, according to Virginia Highlands Airport Manager Mickey Hines.
The runway is expected to be paved in 2022, Hines said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!