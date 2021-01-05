VIRGINIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY: Chafin’s seat will go unfilled for upcoming session

There will be an empty chair when the Virginia Senate convenes for the 2021 session because there isn’t time to determine a replacement for Sen. Ben Chafin, who died Friday of complications from COVID-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam doesn’t have the authority to appoint a temporary replacement to the state General Assembly, unlike a vacancy in a U.S. Senate seat.

State law prescribes, “The governor shall issue a writ of election to fill the vacancy. If the vacancy occurs during the session of the General Assembly, the Speaker of the House of Delegates or the President pro tempore of the Senate, as the case may be, shall issue the writ unless the respective house by rule or resolution shall provide otherwise.”

Chafin, 60, was a lawyer and farmer from Russell County.

Since 2014, he represented the 38th Senatorial District, which includes Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties, the cities of Norton and Radford as well as portions of Smyth, Wise and Montgomery counties.

The General Assembly is scheduled to convene Jan. 13 for what is expected to be a 30-day session, shortened after extended special sessions in 2020.