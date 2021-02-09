Virginia General Assembly approves expanding COVID-19 vaccinations

Last week, the Virginia General Assembly gave nearly unanimous approval to legislation that would allow additional health care providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Senate Bill 1445 and House Bill 2333 would expand who is eligible to administer the vaccine and where those vaccines can be given. The House of Delegates passed HB 2333 99-0 and the Senate gave its approval 36-1. SB 1445 was approved 38-0 by the Senate and 94-0 by the House.

The Senate legislation is co-sponsored by Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Sen. Shioban Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach.

“Under this bill, any person licensed by a health regulatory board, a recent retiree whose license was in good standing, or health professions student who meets certain conditions would be permitted to administer the vaccine,” Pillion said in a written statement. “The bill also allows hospitals, businesses, pharmacies, or professional or community entities to register with the Virginia Department of Health as vaccination sites and provides for civil immunity.

“This legislation would remove barriers to COVID-19 vaccine deployment by building the framework for these key support systems can be crucial to turning up the notch on the Commonwealth’s vaccine deployment,” Pillion said.