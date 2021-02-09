Virginia General Assembly approves expanding COVID-19 vaccinations

Last week, the Virginia General Assembly gave nearly unanimous approval to legislation that would allow additional health care providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Senate Bill 1445 and House Bill 2333 would expand who is eligible to administer the vaccine and where those vaccines can be given. The House of Delegates passed HB 2333 99-0 and the Senate gave its approval 36-1. SB 1445 was approved 38-0 by the Senate and 94-0 by the House.
The Senate legislation is co-sponsored by Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Sen. Shioban Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach.
“Under this bill, any person licensed by a health regulatory board, a recent retiree whose license was in good standing, or health professions student who meets certain conditions would be permitted to administer the vaccine,” Pillion said in a written statement. “The bill also allows hospitals, businesses, pharmacies, or professional or community entities to register with the Virginia Department of Health as vaccination sites and provides for civil immunity.
“This legislation would remove barriers to COVID-19 vaccine deployment by building the framework for these key support systems can be crucial to turning up the notch on the Commonwealth’s vaccine deployment,” Pillion said.
State officials continue to refine vaccine distribution efforts after the Gov. Northam administration was widely criticized.
Pillion said his office has been contacted by people seeking the vaccine and expressing frustration and concern regarding access.
The legislation further empowers the state health department to establish a process to approve entities, including hospitals, medical care facilities, corporations, businesses, pharmacies, public and private higher education and localities to volunteer their facilities as vaccination sites.
The House version is carried by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond, with Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, a chief co-patron.
“We've had many qualified individuals reach out across Virginia offering to assist with COVID vaccinations,” O’Quinn said in an email. “Likewise, many schools, businesses, fire departments and other organizations have offered up their facilities to serve as vaccination sites. We needed a legislative solution to allow for that and this bipartisan piece of legislation achieves that goal.
“I'm proud to serve as chief co-patron of this bill. It will allow us to vaccinate much quicker once the doses are actually deployed by the governor's office,” O’Quinn said.
A Senate amendment incorporated into the legislation would also allow localities that employ paid, full-time paramedics or emergency medical technicians -- working in either fire or emergency medical roles -- to establish and staff vaccine administration clinics.
The health department would also be tasked with setting up a program where eligible health care providers could volunteer to administer the vaccine so long as the governor’s state of emergency declaration remains in effect.
The legislation goes next to Northam and contains an emergency clause to allow it to go into effect immediately.
