Virginia Energy close four mine portals near Coeburn

The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) closed four mine portals very close to several homes just outside of the town limits of Coeburn, Virginia recently.

Mine portals are openings created by underground coal mining.

Open mine portals are dangerous to the public as often they house dangerous gases. Residents are reminded to stay out of such abandoned mine land features as there are other possible hazards that could be in these openings.

“Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, blocking these portals was a priority,” Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker said. “We can’t stress enough the dangers of entering such openings and we want to make sure there is no chance of that in the future.”

An Abandoned Mine Land grant of $38,410 paid for the installation of wet seals on the portals. Underground mine works often fill up with water and this will prevent any excessive flow or a blowout. C&S Construction and Excavating, Inc. was hired to complete the project. In addition to the seals, the contractor ensured erosion controls and planted grass and trees at the construction area after the work was completed. One portal was home to some bats so a bat friendly closure was used there.

Virginia Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land program was established after the passing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act in 1977. The agency manages a federal grant to reclaim issues caused by historic mining. It is funded by the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement (OSMRE).