Virginia educators try to fill void of digital divide as schools prepare to reopen

Three-tenths of a mile.
That’s how far the Harless family is from reliable broadband in northern Roanoke County.
“Comcast runs, I think, the first 10 or 15 houses down the road,” Bobby Harless said. “And then after that, it’s nothing.”
Harless lives near Hanging Rock, one of the pockets in Roanoke County where portions of residents report poor broadband access. Harless counts himself lucky to have access through provider All Points Broadband, but it’s expensive and slow, he said.
“We’re really on the very edge of getting service,” he said.
His family has made due since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly meant both Harless, a software engineer, and his wife, Courtney, a Roanoke County teacher, had to work from home. Their daughter was a kindergartner at Masons Cove Elementary, and they had to rely on paper packets because their internet was too slow to handle the school’s online learning platform.
But with school starting later this month — and Courtney Harless needing to provide virtual instruction to students — the family is concerned their internet will not be up to the tasks at hand.
Reliable high-speed broadband is a problem that persists across Virginia, from the southwestern mountains to the Middle Peninsula. Nearly one in three residents of rural Virginia do not have access to high-speed internet, defined by the Federal Communications Commission as at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, according to a 2019 Commonweath Connect report on Gov. Ralph Northam’s universal broadband initiative. Tens of thousands of urban residents don’t have high-speed broadband, either, largely due to affordability.
The issue has been exacerbated and forced into the spotlight during the pandemic, and it has caused special concern among educators. Schools transitioned to a haphazard combination of online learning and paper packets when classrooms closed in March. Many localities and regions have broadband authorities to expand access, and Northam has made it a priority. But those are long-term solutions, expensive and time-consuming. Students need access now. School officials have spent the summer puzzling out not only how to reopen schools for the 2020–21 school year, but how to reach students who will engage in virtual instruction, a key part of most divisions’ back-to-school plans.
“There’s often an expectation that the schools should provide the internet access, but we’re not capable of providing broadband access to a population,” said Halifax County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Lineburg, who estimates 45% of the division’s nearly 5,000 students don’t have reliable access.
Innovation on the go
Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan leads the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia, a group of nearly 80 of the state’s 132 divisions that first banded together in 2017 to advocate for issues of mutual concern, such as teacher retention and enrollment loss.
Broadband is now at the top of that list.
“I don’t know that there’s an immediate solution,” Perrigan said. “I do think that this will start a conversation that will cause long-range things to happen, but I’ve yet to hear a good short-term solution for how communities are going to do this.”
Bristol Virginia Public Schools acquired hot spots for students and worked with local internet providers to provide high-speed access to the 100 students in need, Perrigan said, which is about 5% of Bristol’s student body.
“Just because you have internet in a community don’t mean that it’s sufficient for remote learning,” he said.
In lieu of permanent solutions, coalition member Louisa County Public Schools got creative. When students there go back to school Thursday, (Aug. 13) building trades and technology students will begin work on 10 solar hot spot units designed to provide community access points.
The school division already has deployed 22 Wireless on Wheels units throughout the county since April, and another 10 will boost the division’s ability to provide high-speed access as classes start. The rural school division, located in the center of the state, has approximately 5,000 students, about half of whom don’t have reliable access, Superintendent Doug Straley estimated.
“It’s not the cure-all. But it certainly is a great solution for a community that doesn’t have a lot of options,” Straley said. “It won’t be a situation where [students] can’t do [virtual] because they don’t have internet.”
The innovation is a product of division Director of Technology David Childress and Director of CTE-STEAM and Innovation Kenneth Bouwens.
They’ve built two versions: cellular and satellite, the latter of which provides connectivity to the parts of the county without cell service, Childress said. The mobile units are positioned throughout the community in places like shopping center parking lots. Students can download their work and take it home to do offline. When the fall semester starts, the school division plans to provide transportation to the units, Straley said.
The idea has become so popular that Childress has fielded requests from other school divisions that want to build their own. A website, wow.lcps.k12.va.us, provides a how-to guide and list of parts, which total less than $3,000.
Cumberland County Public Schools is taking a similar approach: Superintendent Chip Jones said they plan to equip buses with hot spots from the public library and take them throughout the county, located between Richmond and Lynchburg. Already, hot spots have been placed in churches and community locations.
Other school divisions are still working to come up with solutions, like Southside Virginia’s Halifax County, which begins school Sept. 8.
“Halifax Virtual Academy is gonna be dynamic, and it’s gonna be really, really good,” Lineburg said of the division’s virtual component. “But it’s just not as clean as saying, ‘We’re getting hot spots to folks across the county,’ because even with hot spots, we still wouldn’t have internet access for some.”
Hot spots have been installed in every school building, and the division will equip every student with a Chromebook so they can download materials at school without needing to connect at home. The division also may use other ideas as it finalizes its plans, and Lineburg pledged to “find whatever method it takes” to educate students.
“The one thing I know that we have is we have great teachers, and our teachers will pull this off,” Lineburg said. “And that’s really the key to it.”
Broadband’s ripple effects
Middlesex County Public Schools Superintendent Pete Gretz worries “the divide between the haves and the have nots is becoming more delineated” without a broadband expansion solution, which the Middlesex Broadband Authority is working on.
“As broadband becomes more of not just an expectation but just a common avenue of delivering essential services to people ... it’s becoming more of a problem,” he said.
A long, thin, rural county on the Middle Peninsula bounded by the Rappahannock and Piankatank rivers and Chesapeake Bay, Middlesex County has a small population of approximately 10,500 residents. The waterfront location draws a wealthy demographic of retirees and vacationers, Gretz said. But the interior of the county tells a different story; over half of the 1,200 students qualify for free/reduced lunch, according to Virginia Department of Education data.
Over 30% of families in the school system don’t have access to the internet, a combination of location and affordability, Gretz said. U.S. Route 17 and Virginia State Route 33 run the length of Middlesex County, splitting it in half. There’s not much incentive for internet providers to run service down the side roads that form offshoots from the highway unless families are willing to pay thousands for service to be installed, Gretz said.
He also worries about the indirect effects from a lack of broadband when it comes to “making this a desirable place for people to move so that we can continue to grow and continue to sustain ourselves.”
The county largely relies on property taxes for revenue. Its infrastructure can’t support large-scale economic development; there are Middlesex residents at the eastern tip of the county who don’t have clean water, Gretz said.
As younger families contemplate a move to Middlesex, Gretz thinks a lack of broadband might be a deal-breaker. That could lower property values, which would affect the county’s main source of revenue — and potentially, the division’s budget.
“Broadband is becoming more and more an essential part of ensuring that revenue is stable,” he said.
For the upcoming school year, Gretz plans to create Wireless on Wheels units with funding from Charlottesville-based Sun Tribe Solar, which runs renewable energy for Middlesex County Public Schools. The division also is awaiting delivery of LTE-enabled Chromebooks for the upcoming school year, which will essentially act as built-in hot spots using cellular networks.
In the spring, students relied on standalone hot spots, although Gretz noted parts of the county don’t have cell service.
“So there’s really no alternative other than bringing the service physically under the ground to them, or erecting a new tower or something,” Gretz said.
Looking toward the future
That problem is one Harless and his neighbors face in Roanoke County. Though Harless has access — albeit only 15 megabits for $80 per month — others rely on their phone as a hot spot, if they can.
Harless previously inquired with Comcast about getting the company to bridge the .3-mile gap to his house. They could do it — for $30,000, he said. He could split the bill with nearby neighbors, but that would still shake out to thousands per household.
“It’s just too much. People don’t want to pay that,” Harless said.
“The county or somebody has to fund [broadband expansion], or the state has to fund this in order to get it done, and it just hasn’t happened,” he added.
Jones, from Cumberland County, said the ultimate goal is to ensure all students receive a quality education no matter their location.
“When you don’t have the internet and everything that you need to enhance it and make it the best it can be, it almost sometimes can make people lose trust in you,” he said.
The exact number of Virginians without reliable broadband access is unknown. There are estimates, like the figures provided in Northam’s 2019 report, but service maps are widely seen as misleading because the FCC until this year allowed internet service providers to list a census block as fully covered if at least one address used service.
Localities with broadband authorities have completed their own surveys to provide a more accurate picture; Roanoke County, for example, estimates 20% of residents are unserved and 13% are underserved, meaning they have internet access but not download speeds equivalent to broadband. The county recently solicited requests for proposals to expand broadband in rural areas, and contributed $133,000 of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds toward the purchase of 685 hot spots for students, which cost approximately $575,300 with a two-year service agreement.
Though schools are shouldering the burden to provide short-term solutions to students, educators are looking for providers and government to expand access long term.
National Rural Education Association Executive Director Allen Pratt said broadband should be a utility.
“I don’t think districts should be in the business of being broadband or internet providers,” Pratt said.
The government is “gonna have to really open the door to allow this fix to happen and not really be a Band-Aid fix,” Pratt said.
“I just think it’s a matter of setting the politics aside and doing what’s best for rural communities,” said Perrigan, Bristol’s superintendent.
Though the question of internet accessibility is prevalent in rural America, where both location and cost pose a problem, families in urban areas are also without reliable internet.
Roanoke City Public Schools works with Cox’s Connect2Compete program, which allows families who aren’t current Cox customers, who participate in a government subsidy program and who have at least one child in school to pay a reduced price of $9.95 per month. Comcast also has a similar program, called Internet Essentials.
Cox Public Affairs Manager Sarah Buck said the company has expanded the program’s criteria to help as many families as possible. Since March, Cox has seen a more than 300% increase in Connect2Compete connections in some parts of the state, according to Margaret-Hunter Wade, Cox’s public affairs director for Virginia. Through Sept. 30, households will receive their first two months free.
“We have been working day in and day out, it seems, for the past several weeks just to think of creative solutions to help these families get connected and not have to worry about one more thing, especially how they’re going to pay for their bills,” Buck said.
Roanoke City Public Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said the school system plans to offer financial assistance for families, and hot spots will also be available. The city plans to allocate $1.18 million of its CARES Act funds to youth and education, which includes internet access.
Hot spotting solutions
On a recent Friday afternoon in the fluorescent-lit gym of Fort Lewis Elementary School in Roanoke County, staff handed out laptops and a handful of hot spots as students trickled through the line.
The unique thing about these hot spots is that the cell phone carrier can be swapped out, Director of Information Technology Jeff Terry explained. U.S. Cellular, for example, provides better service than other carriers in the Masons Cove area in northwest Roanoke County. For “extreme cases,” the division has acquired a handful of cell extenders to provide a signal boost, Terry said.
Hot spot service for families who qualify for free and reduced lunch, which make up 70% of the 685 who need internet access, will be paid for by the school division.
“Even the hot spots that we’re doing doesn’t answer the question for everybody because some people are still so remote,” Superintendent Ken Nicely acknowledged.
The division also partnered with the county to place cable modems in the Bent Mountain and Catawba community centers to serve two areas notorious for poor service. Schools also have flash drives to load content offline.
The digital divide also extends to device access, and Roanoke County’s hallmark program is its one-to-one laptop program, which is in its 18th year, according to Terry. It started with high school students, later expanded to middle school, and this school year will serve elementary-aged students because of the division’s partially-virtual reopening plan.
“I think our ultimate goal, this year especially, is to have that laptop work exactly as it would here [at school],” Terry said, to make virtual learning work smoothly.
Brunswick County Public Schools, in Southside Virginia, is about to experience a one-to-one device program for the first time. When Superintendent Kristy Somerville-Midgette arrived to Brunswick County in 2018, there were about 22 students for every laptop. She set in motion a goal of one laptop for every student, a vision she’ll see out this fall.
Little did she know then how perfect her timing would be.
“My technology director and I — literally, it was a week before [schools closed] — we were sitting talking, and I said, ‘OK, we’re going to be at a one-to-one, we’ll have the technology, now what?’”
Brunswick County Public Schools serves 1,500 students, and a majority of students qualify for free/reduced lunch. Internet access was a crucial piece of the reopening puzzle, but because the county is so small and remote, with few places of business, there aren’t many places to put devices like the solar-powered wireless on wheels.
Hot spots are Brunswick County’s answer, which the county is funding through a portion of its CARES Act funds. A semester of service shakes out to be about $235,000, and the county provided $300,000, Somerville-Midgette said. Families who have picked up devices have expressed thanks to the school system, she said.
But CARES funding won’t last forever. She worries about small, rural communities like Brunswick getting left behind if access stays limited.
“I don’t think everything can be left to the locality,” she said. “We don’t have the funding or the resources to make it happen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.