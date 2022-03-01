Virginia DMV opens to walk-ins five days a week

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle offices will be open to both customers who make appointments and walk-in customers Monday through Friday beginning Wednesday, March 2.

The change was announced Monday in a press release from Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III.

“As governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again – that starts with the DMV,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said in the release. “Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

DMV offices closed as a result of the pandemic in March of 2020. The service centers have been slowly reopening ever since. The DMV customer service centers begin allowing customers by appointment only in May of 2020. Walk-in customers began being helped on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in October with the office open by appointment only on Mondays and Fridays.

This change will bring the DMV’s operations as close to normal as motorists have seen since the pandemic began.

“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” Miller said. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”

The release said the DMV customer service centers will balance customers who have appointments with those who walk in for service.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”