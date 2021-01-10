Virginia Department of Health: Elderly soon to be able to get COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia

Virginia health districts are moving into Phase 1b in the vaccination process and will be assisting front-line workers and elderly residents.
The Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol and Washington County, has been vaccinating Phase 1a health care professionals since the end of December. It’s now been given permission to move into vaccinating Phase 1b priority populations. Phase 1a workers can still be vaccinated as the district moves into Phase 1B.
Long-term care facility residents and staff will continue to be vaccinated through federal partnerships with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, according to a news release from Mount Rogers Health District.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Phase 1b includes police, fire, hazardous materials, corrections, homeless shelter workers, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery store workers, public transit workers and mail carriers, the release states.
Phase 1b also includes people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. Mount Rogers is coordinating with local health systems and pharmacies to provide vaccine to these 1b populations and to Virginia residents 75 and older.
“We are so thrilled to be able to move to Phase 1b in our region,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, the district’s health director. “Widespread community vaccination is the best way to save lives and get us out of this pandemic. We know everyone is anxious to get their vaccine, and we ask that you please be patient. We are working as hard as we can to schedule appointments and get our community vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Vaccines are available only through closed POD (point of dispensing) clinics at this time, the release states. Eligible essential workers will be scheduled through their employers. Employers who fall into the Phase 1b category and have not spoken with the health district should call 276-781-7450 and ask to speak with the COVID-19 vaccine team.
Vaccines for Virginia residents 75 and older are available through some health care providers and pharmacies and local health department off-site clinics. Vaccination supply is still limited, but will continue to increase moving forward.
“Ballad Health is assisting the Virginia Department of Health by helping divide this population so that together, we can work to efficiently vaccinate our region’s seniors,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer and incident commander. “Ballad Health will be opening one community vaccination center in Mount Rogers Health District in Abingdon, where we will provide the vaccine to those age 75 or older who are established patients of Ballad Health Medical Associates clinics.”
Food City Pharmacy is also working with the health districts in Southwest Virginia to offer COVID-19 vaccines, according to Mickey Blazer, executive vice president of Food City Pharmacy.
“We will be following state guidelines to determine patient eligibility,” Blazer said. Eligible patients may call their local Virginia Food City Pharmacy to make an appointment for vaccination. Appointments will be determined based upon vaccine availability.”
In Bristol and Washington County, residents 75 and older can contact Ballad Health, Food City, or the Bristol City Health Department. Washington County residents can also contact Michael’s Pharmacy, Falcon Pharmacy, Pharmhealth Express & Wellness or the Washington County Health Department.
The LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts of Southwest Virginia are also transitioning into Phase 1b.