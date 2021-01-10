Virginia Department of Health: Elderly soon to be able to get COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia

Phase 1b also includes people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. Mount Rogers is coordinating with local health systems and pharmacies to provide vaccine to these 1b populations and to Virginia residents 75 and older.

“We are so thrilled to be able to move to Phase 1b in our region,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, the district’s health director. “Widespread community vaccination is the best way to save lives and get us out of this pandemic. We know everyone is anxious to get their vaccine, and we ask that you please be patient. We are working as hard as we can to schedule appointments and get our community vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Vaccines are available only through closed POD (point of dispensing) clinics at this time, the release states. Eligible essential workers will be scheduled through their employers. Employers who fall into the Phase 1b category and have not spoken with the health district should call 276-781-7450 and ask to speak with the COVID-19 vaccine team.

Vaccines for Virginia residents 75 and older are available through some health care providers and pharmacies and local health department off-site clinics. Vaccination supply is still limited, but will continue to increase moving forward.