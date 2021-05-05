Virginia Democratic candidates for governor to debate in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Five Democrats seeking their party's nomination to run for Virginia’s governor are scheduled to debate next Thursday in Bristol.

The field includes former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Petersburg.

The event is scheduled from 7-8 p.m. and will be broadcast on WCYB-TV and streamed online, a Democratic Party spokesman said Thursday.

The event won’t be open to the public, due to COVID-19 concerns.

This will be the second of four planned televised debates before Election Day. The first was April 6 at Virginia State University in Petersburg.

Early voting is currently underway and continues until June 5 for the June 8 Democratic primary that will include candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The GOP is expected to hold a nominating convention in May.

