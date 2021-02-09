 Skip to main content
Virginia Creeper Trail nominated for best recreational trail in North America
Virginia Creeper Trail nominated for best recreational trail in North America

Riders make their way along the Creeper Trail between Damascus and Abingdon. The recreational trail has been nominated as one of the best recreational trails on the continent by USA Today. Voting for the Creeper Trail can be done at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-recreational-trail/ until Monday, February 15th. After that, the winners will be announced as part of the USA Today Reader's Choice 2021 for the Favorite Recreational Trail in North America.

ABINGDON, Va. - The Virginia Creeper Trail is one of 20 recreational trails in the country competing to be named one of the top 10 winning trails in North America.

USA Today editors worked with a panel of urban planning experts to nominate the best trails, according to a news release.

In this time of social distancing due to COVID-19, trails have become increasingly important in allowing people to stay active and safe, the release sates.

The popular Creeper trail is a rails to trails path that extends for more than 34 miles from Abingdon through Damascus and ending just past Whitetop Station in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, at the Virginia-North Carolina border.

You can vote for the trail at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-recreational-trail/ once per day until polls close Monday, Feb. 15. The top 10 trails will be announced Feb. 26.

On Monday, the Creeper Trail was in fifth place, while the Chuck Huckelberry Loop in Tucson, Arizona, was in first place.

The other nominated trails are Swamp Rabbit Trail, Greenville, South Carolina; Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, Austin, Texas; Buffalo Bayou Park, Houston, Texas; Ke Ala Hele Makalae - Kauai, Hawaii; Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail, Sacramento, California; Great Allegheny Passage, Maryland and Pennsylvania; C&O Canal Towpath, Washington, D.C., and Maryland; Wissahickon Trail, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Katy Trail, Missouri; Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes, Idaho; Silver Comet Trail, Georgia and Alabama; George S. Mickelson Trail, Black Hills, South Dakota; Rio Grande Trail, Colorado; Shark Valley Tram Road, Everglades, Florida; The High Line, New York; Atlanta BeltLine, Atlanta, Georgia; The 606, Chicago; and Maricopa Trail, Phoenix, Arizona.

Time to vote

