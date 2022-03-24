Virginia COVID cases tick up slightly while Tennessee cases drop to new lows

Southwest Virginia recorded more new COVID-19 cases last week than more populous Northeast Tennessee, but the region, as a whole, reported a 16% decline.

Six Southwest Virginia counties reported more new cases during the period of March 18-24 compared to the prior week, with the largest increases in Russell, Washington and Wise counties. However, the entirety of Southwest Virginia reported 256 new cases, up from 238 the prior week – a 7.5% increase after weeks of often precipitous declines, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tazewell County had the most new cases with 59, a decrease of one compared to last week, while Washington County Virginia had 44 new cases, compared to 18 last week.

The city of Bristol had just two new cases in the past week compared to three the week prior. It was one of five localities reporting single digit increases.

In its most recent update, the Virginia Department of Health said there is “good reason” to be optimistic.

“In spring of 2021, COVID-19 cases quickly fell from the winter peak and remained at pandemic lows until early September. So far, we seem to be following the same trajectory. Weekly cases have fallen by 93% in the last two months, and most of Virginia is still in decline,” according to the report. “Every state in the union is on the same downward trajectory, as is Washington D.C. For the moment, models project a mild summer with low case rates and do not forecast another major surge.

“Moreover, for the first time since July of 2021, the majority of the commonwealth's counties and cities are experiencing what the Centers for Disease Control define as ‘low’ community transmission levels.”

The state no longer updates those levels on its website – expressed in the seven-day average positivity of all COVID tests administered in a given locality.

However the CDC classifies localities by community risk levels of high, medium or low. As of March 17, the last time the CDC updated its listings, four local areas were classified as high risk – the city of Norton, Dickenson, Lee and Wise counties. Six were listed as medium risk, including Bristol, Buchanan, Russell, Scott and Washington counties. The CDC classified Tazewell and Wythe counties as low risk.

New cases in Tennessee plummeted to the lowest levels since last summer, with 229 new cases a 32.8% decline from the prior week’s 341.

Only Johnson County reported an increase, from one case last week to seven this week, while perennial leaders Sullivan and Washington finished with 54 and 57 new cases respectively, both below last week’s levels, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. New cases in Hamblen, Hancock and Unicoi counties were all in single digits.

The number of positive COVID tests declined statewide but, for the week of March 19, the highest rate of positive tests was seen in the Northeast region, according to TDH. Additionally, 12 of Tennessee’s 13 public health regions saw a decrease in the number of positive cases compared to the week prior.

The Tennessee figures, which count from March 13 to 19, show seven-day testing positivity rates range from 1.7% in Hamblen County to 9.2% in Unicoi. Washington County was at 7.3% while Sullivan was 5.7%.

Ballad Health System reported Thursday the region’s seven-day positivity rate was 6.7%, up slightly compared to last week but well below the 11.9% of two weeks ago.

There are nearly 500 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, including 124 in Sullivan and 104 in Washington County, according to TDH.

Ballad had 81 COVID positive inpatients on Thursday including nine being treated in intensive care, the lowest totals since last July and a 31% decline compared to last Thursday.

