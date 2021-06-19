Virginia alliance hosting 'crumbling schools tour'

No Bristol schools appear on the list, Perrigan said, because they’ve already been heavily visited. In recent weeks, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who chairs a new committee on school construction needs, former attorney general candidates Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, visited Bristol city schools.

“As legislators from across Virginia toured our facilities this spring, it became very apparent that a firsthand look at school facility needs in areas outside their immediate area were enlightening,” Perrigan said. “Our coalition and partner organizations decided that a tour in every region in the commonwealth would be a very good way to draw attention to these issues and to share the message that localities can’t do it on their own. Adding an urban division to the tour (Petersburg) demonstrates that this issue is not only a rural issue, but urban as well.”