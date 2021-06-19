Virginia alliance hosting 'crumbling schools tour'

A new report by the Virginia Department of Education reveals 1,040 of the state’s 2,005 school buildings are 50 or more years old. That includes 55% of all Virginia elementary schools, 45% of middle schools and 46% of all high schools.
An alliance of state organizations is hosting a “crumbling schools tour” and inviting local, state and federal lawmakers to participate.
Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools is working with six other organizations, including the Virginia School Boards Association, Virginia Association of Counties, Virginia Association of School Superintendents, Virginia Municipal League and Virginia Fund Our Schools to showcase eight examples of schools in urgent need of repair or replacement.
“Although the condition of school facilities in Virginia is well documented, the crumbling schools tour will allow decision makers to have a first-hand account of the conditions our students and staff endure on a daily basis,” according to information promoting the tour.
The “tour” begins Tuesday at King and Queen Elementary, which was built in 1937, in Mattaponi in King and Queen County. The Department of Education divides Virginia into eight regions and one school from each region has been selected for the tour, according to Keith Perrigan, president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools and Bristol, Virginia’s superintendent.
No Bristol schools appear on the list, Perrigan said, because they’ve already been heavily visited. In recent weeks, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who chairs a new committee on school construction needs, former attorney general candidates Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, visited Bristol city schools.
“As legislators from across Virginia toured our facilities this spring, it became very apparent that a firsthand look at school facility needs in areas outside their immediate area were enlightening,” Perrigan said. “Our coalition and partner organizations decided that a tour in every region in the commonwealth would be a very good way to draw attention to these issues and to share the message that localities can’t do it on their own. Adding an urban division to the tour (Petersburg) demonstrates that this issue is not only a rural issue, but urban as well.”
A recent Virginia Department of Education report revealed that half of Virginia’s schools are 50 years or older and replacing all of those would cost nearly $25 billion.
The Southwest Virginia school chosen for the tour is Radford High School, which was built in 1978. Most of the visits are in middle to late July and include schools in Petersburg, Cape Charles, Luray, Waynesboro, New Castle and South Boston.
The General Assembly is scheduled to hold a special session in August to discuss priorities for spending $3.8 billion in federal COVID relief funds. Many on the school side are urging lawmakers to consider allocations for school construction and renovation.
The Coalition for Small and Rural School Divisions held a virtual summit last week to promote that concept and hear from lawmakers, including McClellan and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, who previously introduced legislation aimed at providing a funding stream for school construction.
“If the goal of the current administration is to remove the opportunity gap, school facilities are a striking example of the differences between opportunities in affluent and high poverty school divisions,” Perrigan said.
