Vintage market returns to Bristol Motor Speedway
Vintage market returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Vintage Market Days of Tri-Cities Tennessee is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway from Friday through Sunday.

The event will be held at the BMS South Building. Tickets are $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 Sunday. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Doors will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vintage Market Days’ “Vintage Roundup” is an indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items and more.

For more information, go online to www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/tri-cities-tennessee/.

