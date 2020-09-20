Vigil, flyers highlight Bristol’s reaction to Ginsburg’s death

Residents lit candles in Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memory Saturday night in Abingdon, Virginia, about 12 hours after others were removing flyers from the streets of downtown Bristol that mocked her death.
The U.S. Supreme Court justice’s death was marked with a mix of mourning, questions and celebration in the Mountain Empire. The Supreme Court announced that Ginsburg, 87, died Friday at her home.
By early Saturday, residents in downtown Bristol discovered someone had placed flyers throughout the town appearing to celebrate the sudden death.
“DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD,” the flyers stated, along with a photo of Ginsburg wearing a witch’s hat.
Jessica Barnett lives in downtown Bristol and said the placing of the flyers was “unfortunate.” Barnett and others shared their disappointment in the flyers on social media Saturday. Photos of the flyers spread on Facebook.
Barnett said she didn’t personally see the flyers, but she’s never seen anything like the flyers in town before.
“I don’t think the flyers represent the overwhelming majority of the people of Bristol,” she told the Bristol Herald Courier.
Late Saturday, a number of mourners gathered in front of the federal courthouse in Abingdon along Main Street.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave all she could, with literally all she had,” the Washington County Virginia Democrats said in an announcement about the candlelight vigil.
As people gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to honor her life, the committee gave local residents an opportunity to mourn the justice’s death in Abingdon.
Congressional leaders representing Tennessee and Virginia shared their thoughts of Ginsburg in statements late Friday and Saturday.
“Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary,” said U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee. “She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said on Twitter that the nation “has lost a giant.”
“Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality.”
Numerous people shared their thoughts on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page.
“Such an amazing woman,” Jessica Hagerman wrote. “She almost felt like family. Such a tremendous loss. Worst year ever.”
Many people began questioning whether the U.S. Senate should vote on a possible nominee for Ginsburg’s replacement. President Donald Trump could select a nominee, whom the Senate can decide whether to approve.
“In light of the Scalia precedent and the fact that voting is already underway in multiple states, Senator Kaine believes the Senate should wait until after the next inauguration before considering a nominee to fill this vacancy,” the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said Saturday. “He will do everything he can to ensure that this Supreme Court seat is not filled until then.”
Justice Antonin Scalia’s replacement wasn’t approved until after a presidential election.
Tennessee’s and Virginia’s governors also released statements and ordered flags to be ordered to half-staff in Ginsburg’s honor.
