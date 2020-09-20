Vigil, flyers highlight Bristol’s reaction to Ginsburg’s death

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave all she could, with literally all she had,” the Washington County Virginia Democrats said in an announcement about the candlelight vigil.

As people gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to honor her life, the committee gave local residents an opportunity to mourn the justice’s death in Abingdon.

Congressional leaders representing Tennessee and Virginia shared their thoughts of Ginsburg in statements late Friday and Saturday.

“Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary,” said U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee. “She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said on Twitter that the nation “has lost a giant.”

“Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality.”

Numerous people shared their thoughts on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page.