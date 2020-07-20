BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — More than 20 people huddled in front of the Sullivan County Justice Center on Monday evening, holding candles to shine a light on victims of violent crime as they avoided a short burst of summer rain.
A candlelight vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. in front of the county justice center as a call to remember and support violent crime victims. The event was sponsored by Hope for Victims and the Sullivan County Attorney General’s Office. The vigil, an annual event, is usually held during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which was in late April this year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was put off.
But today the pandemic is still ongoing, and those who attended the vigil wore masks as they stood in front of roughly 200 unmasked faces of people whose lives ended suddenly and violently.
Joan Berry, the founder of Hope for Victims, led the vigil. Berry’s daughter, Johnia Berry, then 21 years old, was murdered in Knoxville in December 2004. She was stabbed 26 times while she slept in her apartment.
The murder led to the passage of the Johnia Berry Act of 2007, which requires anyone arrested for a violent felony to have a biological specimen taken for the purpose of DNA analysis. Joan said surviving family members of victims need to go beyond remembering their loved ones and work to improve the legal system for victims.
“We need to be a voice for our loved ones; we need to work together to make our justice system have better laws for victims,” Berry said.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy gave the keynote speech, where he talked about Sullivan County Deputy Steve Hinkle, who was killed in February 2019 after responding to a welfare check. Cassidy said dealing with violent crime was a top priority of his office and of Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus.
“I know that our [office’s] — along with the District Attorney General’s [Office’s] — main goal is justice for the victims of crime, and that’s why we’re in this line of work,” Cassidy said. “We love what we do. We’re passionate about what we do and dedicated.”
Others spoke about the loss of their loved ones.
Wayne and Ann Richards of Johnson City said they were at the vigil because of their daughter, Margaret “Cheyenne” Buck. Buck was driving on U.S. Interstate 26 on the morning of Sept. 1, 2019, when she was struck by a vehicle they said was driven by someone who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Donna Jones of Gray, Tennessee, said she was at the vigil because of her son, Shawn Anders, who was murdered on Jan. 11, 2009.
“It don’t ever get easier,” Jones said.
