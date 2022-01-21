 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Victim of Thursday fire identified

  • 0
Sullivan County Fatal Fire

On Thursday afternoon, a fire in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Sullivan County, Tennessee claimed the life of one resident and sent a second to the hospital. Karen Herron, 51, died in the fire.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal fire that occurred in Sullivan County Tennessee Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Karen Herron, 51, was located inside the burned residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road.  An additional victim, who has not been identified, was transported from the scene for medical treatment.

The 911 call for the house fire was received at 12:52 p.m.

According to the release, investigators have said the fire was accidental.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts plans for $20B computer chip factory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts