Victim of a domestic assault in Norton has died

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A victim in a domestic assault at Norton, Virginia, has died as a man charged in the case awaits extradition to Virginia.

Norton Police Chief James Lane and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis issued a joint statement regarding the domestic assault that occurred Friday, April 22 around 4:25 a.m. in Norton.

According to police, officers allege that Sean Daniel Roberts had seriously injured an adult female and a child with a weapon. Authorities have not said which of the victims is deceased.

The Virginia State Police collected evidence at the scene of the assault, and the Norton Police Department began an investigation. Warrants were issued for Roberts, as several local law enforcement agencies in Virginia and surrounding states began assisting in locating Roberts.

On Saturday, it was confirmed Roberts was apprehended in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on unrelated charges. Roberts is currently being held at Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County, Kentucky, as he awaits extradition back to Virginia, police said.

Upon approval, a warrant from the governor of Virginia is expected to be served upon the defendant so he can be returned to Virginia.

