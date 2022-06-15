Victim identified as Grundy man in fatal Buchanan County crash

The Virginia State Police has identified the victim of a single-vehicle fatal crash in Buchanan County Monday.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Christopher D. Stilwell, 50, of Grundy, Virginia died at the scene of the crash. The release said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The VSP responded to the crash on Route 628 (Horn Mountain Road) around three miles north of Route 638 at 5:08 Monday. A 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Stilwell was traveling south on Route 628 when it ran off the right side of the road, and overturned hitting a fence and a tree.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash which remains under investigation.