VHS student and employee test positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — In separate cases, a student and employee at Virginia High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

On Friday, Bristol Virginia Public Schools learned that a VHS employee tested positive for the virus. The employee engages with a small number of students from multiple buildings.

Perrigan said it has been determined that only low-risk exposures occurred with a small number of students. The parents of those students have been notified of the potential low risk exposure, he said. Parents of those students have been notified of the potential low-risk exposure.

One staff member will quarantine out of abundance of caution, he added.

Perrigan said the district was notified Thursday that a VHS student also tested positive. The student was on campus on Sept. 8, and Perrigan said it was determined that only low-risk exposures occurred. The parents of those students and staff have been notified of possible exposure.

The superintendent said low-risk exposures do not require a quarantine, only that the individual self-monitor. These types of exposures are not uncommon, Perrigan said, even in our lives outside of school, due to the presence of COVID-19 in our region.