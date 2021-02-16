VHS planning for football games to include band, cheerleaders

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia school officials are developing a plan to have Virginia High School’s band and cheerleaders participating when football games begin later this month.

Under state COVID-19 guidelines, attendance is limited to 25 non-players at indoor events, including high school basketball games, which limits the attendance of cheerleaders and precludes band students.

For basketball, VHS has livestreamed cheerleaders from the gym or brought them in small groups.

The Virginia High School League announced that football season begins the week of Feb. 22-27. Its guidance for attendance reads, “For sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player. The total number of spectators cannot exceed 30% of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue.”

Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Monday they intend for the band and cheerleaders to also participate.

“For outdoors, it says two spectators per player, and nobody has officially told us what a player is,” Perrigan said. “I told our AD [athletics director] to consider our band as players — they participate and play their instruments — and consider our cheerleaders players. They have their own VHSL eligibility.