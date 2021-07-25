VHF 2021 Arts and Crafts Show features Left Behind: Photography by Kyle Wilson

“That’s where you can find a lot of rural American goodness,” said Wilson, whose business is Left Behind Photography.

Lots of times, his photos evoke an emotional response from his audiences.

“My photos start the stories, and I like for the buyers to finish the stories. A lot of times it’s nostalgia. People see these photos, and it reminds them of their grandfather’s barn or grandma’s farmhouse or the truck they learned to drive. I hear a lot of that, and it puts a smile on my face,” he said.

“I found this old farmhouse in North Carolina,” said the artist surrounded by his work. “I named it ‘Abandoned’ because the farmland around it was still being plowed, but the old house was collapsing.”

Another photograph is an old truck with the evening sun casting light on the grill. “I waited on the sun to be just right. I like the way it turned out.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other photos show shelves of library books scattered on a floor, some tattered and torn. Wilson said the photo was taken in a library that had closed due to the building’s disrepair.

What makes his photography so eye-catching is a high tech process that causes the images to literally “jump off the page” with color and clarity.