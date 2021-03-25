VHCC to offer free tuition, fees

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College plans to cover the costs of tuition and fees for its students for the upcoming academic year, school officials announced Wednesday.
A combination of its federal COVID relief and other sources will be used to provide the opportunity for fall 2021 and spring 2022, college President Adam Hutchison said.
“This is a last-dollar scholarship. The COVID relief pieces that go to education, we have some discretion about where we put those funds. We believe the best, highest use for our students is in the form of student scholarships,” Hutchison said. “We’re going to leverage those funds with existing federal, state and institutional scholarships and bring that COVID relief money to bear and zero out eligible students’ accounts.”
The college also intends to offer all in-person classes. Currently, classes are a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
The plan is to offer a complete financial package for each student to cover up to 12 hours of tuition and fees with no minimum, regardless of a student’s income, so even part-time students would qualify.
“There is no minimum. That’s been one of the gaps in financial aid. If you’re a part-time student, your financial aid from the federal government is proportionally diminished,” Hutchison said. “This is up to a maximum of 12 credit hours so some academically achieving students might say, ‘if 12 credit hours are paid for, I’ll take 15.’ That means they’ll pay for three credits out of pocket and we’ll scholarship the first 12.”
Each college is deciding individually how to spend its federal COVID relief funds.
“For Virginia Highlands, we have a very high percentage of students that receive financial aid; a significant portion of them have a tuition gap at the end,” Hutchison said. “We see this as an opportunity to close that gap and cover that tuition and fees bill for our students.”
Virginia Highlands currently has about 2,900 students and primarily serves both cities of Bristol, Washington and Smyth counties.
“Our goal here is to touch every VHCC student. Our service area extends into the Tennessee side of Bristol so for someone interested in being a student at Virginia Highlands who lives in Tennessee and are eligible for that in-state reciprocity, will be eligible for these funds as well,” he said.
New and returning students are eligible. If students enrolled for fall 2021 meet academic progress goals, they will be eligible to receive the same benefit for spring 2022.
This marks the third time the college has used federal COVID relief funds to assist students.
Last year, grants were awarded by the college to eligible Pell Grant and need-based students who met the Virginia Community College System’s CARES Act funding guidelines.
Last November, the college offered to cover tuition and fees for unemployed Virginia residents and anyone who earned less money due to COVID-19 for educational programs and workforce training at VHCC in specified high-demand careers.
“After careful review, the college considered numerous ways the federal institutional relief funds could have been utilized. But, because of a firm commitment to our communities and the students we serve, there was no doubt this would be the very best way,” John Lentz, chairman of the college board, said in a written statement.
