VHCC to offer free tuition, fees

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College plans to cover the costs of tuition and fees for its students for the upcoming academic year, school officials announced Wednesday.

A combination of its federal COVID relief and other sources will be used to provide the opportunity for fall 2021 and spring 2022, college President Adam Hutchison said.

“This is a last-dollar scholarship. The COVID relief pieces that go to education, we have some discretion about where we put those funds. We believe the best, highest use for our students is in the form of student scholarships,” Hutchison said. “We’re going to leverage those funds with existing federal, state and institutional scholarships and bring that COVID relief money to bear and zero out eligible students’ accounts.”

The college also intends to offer all in-person classes. Currently, classes are a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

The plan is to offer a complete financial package for each student to cover up to 12 hours of tuition and fees with no minimum, regardless of a student’s income, so even part-time students would qualify.