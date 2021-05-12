 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHCC to hold virtual commencement on Friday
0 comments

VHCC to hold virtual commencement on Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College will host a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 Friday to honor the 490 graduates who earned more than 800 degrees.

“We’re celebrating a remarkable group of graduates who have persevered to complete their education at Virginia Highlands in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Adam Hutchison, president of VHCC.

The livestreamed event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts