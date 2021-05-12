VHCC to hold virtual commencement on Friday

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College will host a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 Friday to honor the 490 graduates who earned more than 800 degrees.
“We’re celebrating a remarkable group of graduates who have persevered to complete their education at Virginia Highlands in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Adam Hutchison, president of VHCC.
The livestreamed event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.
