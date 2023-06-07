ABINGDON, Va. — Work will resume shortly on the $8.5 million advanced technology center at Virginia Highlands Community College in conjunction with fundraising efforts to finish the project.

First announced in late 2021, technology center construction was paused last year while college officials worked to raise the balance of the funding. Some new commitments — totaling $1.3 million — have green-lighted work on the next phase and the college and its foundation are now embarking on a public campaign to raise the balance.

“Some local business leaders first came to us in 2018 and said they couldn’t find employees and wanted to grow our programs,” college President Adam Hutchinson said Tuesday. “The Virginia Tobacco Commission got involved and we got to work. The big signal was in November 2021 when we did a groundbreaking.”

The project’s builders BurWil Construction urged the college to begin work — even if they couldn’t finish the project immediately — because of issues with “skyrocketing” materials costs and supply chain concerns, Hutchinson said.

“The original $3 million project ballooned into an $8.5 million project … Between fall of 2021 and now we’ve been working to close that gap. With a gift that will soon be announced we’ll have raised close to $2 million for the project,” he said. “We’ve moved through the first three of five construction phases, the fourth phase is about to begin and that will wrap the exterior of the building so we can turn to the final phase of mechanical, interior and landscaping so we can occupy the facility.”

To date the college and its foundation have raised about $6 million, leaving a current gap of $2.4 million.

“The foundation is excited about launching the Close the Gap Campaign to complete the final phase of fund raising for the new Advanced Technology and Workforce Development Center in support of VHCC, its students, and the community,” said Virgil Wimmer, chair of the VHCC Educational Foundation.

“This project began at the urging of local businesses to provide workers with technical skills that require training and certification beyond a four-year degree, like diesel and welding. We welcome the public to join us by making a gift of any size to help shape the future workforce for Southwest Virginia,” Wimmer said.

A private $3 million gift combined with the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission investment provided the initial core funds for the center. Design and construction pre-planning concluded in 2020, along with the necessary property acquisition and title work necessary for the VHCC Foundation to build the facility on behalf of the college, according to a written statement.

Initial construction of site grading, road construction, utility installation and the initial steel purchase and erection was completed in February 2022.

“We have two really high-demand programs in welding and diesel technology not on our campus that we are leasing space to run programs that are limited in their capacity,” Hutchinson said. “By building a building we can not only make something appropriate for instruction … We want a collegiate-level instruction space that allows us to grow the program by about 40% … On the welding program it will increase our capacity by 50%. They run day and night and we just don’t have the instructional space to meet the needs.”

The 20,000 square-foot facility is also designed to house the college’s workforce training and continuing education programs — training for businesses and industries not directly tied to a college degree.

“We have equipment and a lot of the furnishings standing by to move in. We’re ready to get the building done so we can be ready for students — hopefully by the fall semester of 2024,” Hutchinson said.

It would be the first new building on the VHCC campus since 1993. The college served nearly 2,800 total students this year.

For more information about the project’s status, visit vhcc.edu/closethegap or vhcc.edu/atc.