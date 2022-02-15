VHCC looks to maintain growth momentum

ABINGDON, Va. – While community colleges across Virginia struggle with enrollment and retention through the pandemic, Virginia Highlands Community College (VHCC) has continued to find ways to maintain its growth momentum.

The COVID pandemic led VHCC to completely rethink its approach to the recruitment of students in the Tri-cities area. Those changes involved simplifying its application process and figuring out what the school could do to alleviate some of the obstacles, financial or otherwise, that have kept individuals from attending college in the past.

One of the changes was free tuition for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

"We were able to save some money during the pandemic because of some operational adjustments and some federal sources of funds and things like that, and we just decided as a college the best thing we could do with that money is make it easy for people to go to college," Adam C. Hutchinson, who became president of VHCC mid-pandemic in 2020, said of VHCC's decision to begin offering free tuition to students.

In its most recent Enrollment Insight report in October of 2021, the State Council for Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), which has been actively tracking enrollment at community colleges during the pandemic, found community college enrollment in Virginia has declined 4.2% since 2019, with a total fall 2021 enrollment estimate of 153,673. In a previous report in March of 2021, the council said 2020 had been Virginia Community Colleges lowest enrollment rate since 2002 with 153,075 enrolled students.

SCHEV's enrollment records for VHCC show its enrollment numbers grew from 2,286 in 2019 to 2,451 in 2021. That growth has not been steady as the number of enrolled students declined in 2020 to 2,086. Hutchinson credited the promise of free tuition and the restructuring of processes behind the scenes as the catalysts for the recent sharp increase in enrollment.

"What we saw was, when the resources were made available for people to go to college, they came, and that's been exciting for us," Hutchinson said. "We reorganized ourselves internally so that we could be more effective in helping students reduce the burden for them and we essentially said, 'tell us what you want to study and tell us a little bit about your family circumstances,' and we'll figure everything else out for you."

Currently, VHCC has about 2,500 enrolled students, most are between 18 and 23 years old. Because of this, the college has been working on hosting more activities on campus, especially since there are students who are not able to attend in-person classes due to COVID, which creates a potential disconnect between students, their peers, and faculty. For Hutchinson, the overall goal is not enrollment, but graduation, which is why they are now focusing more on retention,

"If we can connect students to each other and to their faculty and to the college in general, they're more likely to succeed," he said.

Hutchinson highlighted some of the ways VHCC is working to accommodate students who otherwise would find it difficult to attend college, from assisting them with tax filings to legal help and housing, as well as providing them with a food pantry.

"We just make sure that students stay connected to the resources that our community provides, so that as students go along through the educational process, those things that might otherwise derail them, we were (are) able to kind of step in and say don't worry we've got you covered," he said.

Elise Carrigan, VHCC's new recruitment and activities specialist, visits local high schools and talks with parents and students about what VHCC has to offer, as well as her role in organizing activities on and off-campus for students.

"This position that they hired me for is actually a new position they created because they never had anyone before dedicated to being an activities person," Carrigan said. "I'm working on planning, like a night at Wolf Hills Coffee (which becomes Tumbling Creek Cidery at night).

“I know there is a new food truck, The Blended Pedaler up here on campus, things like that, so, that there are things to do here on campus and it does feel like there's a sense of community and activities going on for the students."

VHCC's free tuition offer is coming to an end this semester. However, Hutchinson and his team have set up an accessible application and financial aid process that will help them continue to build on their momentum and offer low-cost quality education to anyone interested in getting a college education in the tri-cities region.

"I would love, love, love to get to the point where we can tell everybody in our service area just come," Hutchinson said. "We're not able to offer it the same way we did last year, but there's still a lot of financial aid available, and it costs nothing to find out how much you're eligible to receive. It's a little bit of paperwork. We'll help you do that, but come explore college, and we'll figure it out together."

