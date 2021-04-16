 Skip to main content
VHCC holding drive-thru cap and gown event today
VHCC holding drive-thru cap and gown event today

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College will hold a drive-thru cap and gown distribution event today from 3 to 6 p.m. for 2021 graduates, the college said in a statement. The event will take place at the college, located at 100 VHCC Drive in Abingdon.

More than 220 students have signed up for the event, and as they drive through, they’ll be cheered by VHCC faculty and staff, the statement said.

The cap and gown event is in preparation for VHCC’s virtual graduation ceremony in late June, the statement said.

