VFP to expand operation in Scott County

DUFFIELD, Va. - VFP Inc., a producer of enclosures used to protect infrastructure for telecommunications, public-safety radio, data centers and utility projects will invest $7.2 million to expand its operation in Scott County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced here Monday.

This expansion, which will create 30 jobs, will enable VFP to produce larger concrete shelters and meet future demand in the market, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Virginia successfully competed with Missouri and Oklahoma for the project, the governor said.

“Great workers live in Southwest Virginia, and companies like VFP recognize that,” Northam said. “Virginia is advancing manufacturing across the Commonwealth, and we thank VFP for expanding in Scott County.”

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Roanoke, VFP develops customized enclosures for protecting critical components from environmental and physical extremes. The company’s products include concrete and metal shelters, secure modular data centers, utility control houses and Fiber To The Home huts, all of which directly support rural broadband industry growth, the release states.