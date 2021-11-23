VFP to expand operation in Scott County

DUFFIELD, Va. - VFP Inc., a producer of enclosures used to protect infrastructure for telecommunications, public-safety radio, data centers and utility projects will invest $7.2 million to expand its operation in Scott County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced here Monday.
This expansion, which will create 30 jobs, will enable VFP to produce larger concrete shelters and meet future demand in the market, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Virginia successfully competed with Missouri and Oklahoma for the project, the governor said.
“Great workers live in Southwest Virginia, and companies like VFP recognize that,” Northam said. “Virginia is advancing manufacturing across the Commonwealth, and we thank VFP for expanding in Scott County.”
Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Roanoke, VFP develops customized enclosures for protecting critical components from environmental and physical extremes. The company’s products include concrete and metal shelters, secure modular data centers, utility control houses and Fiber To The Home huts, all of which directly support rural broadband industry growth, the release states.
“VFP has enjoyed over 56 years of excellence in building design and manufacturing, providing quality premanufactured structures to the telecommunications, power, public safety, modular data center, and broadband industries,” said Scott File, president of VFP. “Since relocating our manufacturing facilities to Scott County in the 1990s, we have continued to grow. This is largely due to the loyalty and support from our valued employees. VFP is grateful to be located in Scott County with an available workforce and local talent that can meet our vast manufacturing needs. We owe special thanks for the continued support and assistance received over the years from local, regional, and state agencies.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Scott County with the project. VFP Inc. is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, the release states.
In addition, VCEDA approved a $100,000 grant to the Scott County Economic Development Authority to assist VFP with workforce development and training, according to the release.