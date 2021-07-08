Veterans learn how to blacksmith

For two years, SWVA Together with Veterans has provided training on suicide awareness and prevention in the community and holds events for veterans and their spouses.

“It’s a suicide prevention program run and owned by veterans; there’s no agency or department involved. Veterans and their families created it and run it,” said Judd, who heads the group that serves veterans from Blacksburg to the state line in Bristol.

“But we don’t rule out anyone,” he said.

Functions and classes like the recent blacksmithing course help get veterans out of their houses.

“They learn something new and get their minds off of whatever,” Judd said. “Veterans talk, hang out and become somewhat of a peer group.”

The group tries to meet monthly. In addition to the blacksmithing classes, there are art therapy classes where veterans spend several hours learning how to paint.

Teaching the class was Max Meadows blacksmith James Gee. A retired Army military police officer, Gee started hammering metal when he was 13, encouraged by his blacksmith father, who was also a veteran.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gee mostly teaches at his house, but for the classes for veterans, he is willing to make an exception.