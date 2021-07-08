Veterans learn how to blacksmith

RURAL RETREAT, Va. — Metal met fire recently inside a picnic shelter at Rural Retreat Lake when a group dedicated to preventing suicide among military veterans hosted a daylong blacksmithing class.
During the six-hour course, veterans turned railroad spikes into knives.
As several propane-fueled forges roared with fire, the veterans stuck their spikes inside the 1,500-degree furnace until the metal glowed orange. Next, they laid their spikes on an anvil and hammered away, shaping the molten metal. When the spikes cooled and turned black, they stuck them in the fire again and kept on hammering.
The class is one of many sponsored by the SWVA Together with Veterans, a group of veterans that works to raise awareness and prevent veteran suicides.
According to information from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, between 17 and 18 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States. The latest data is for 2018, when a total of 6,435 U.S. veterans took their own lives. In Virginia, the annual total in 2018 was 177. Veterans in rural areas are more likely to commit suicide, said event organizer Dan Judd.
For two years, SWVA Together with Veterans has provided training on suicide awareness and prevention in the community and holds events for veterans and their spouses.
“It’s a suicide prevention program run and owned by veterans; there’s no agency or department involved. Veterans and their families created it and run it,” said Judd, who heads the group that serves veterans from Blacksburg to the state line in Bristol.
“But we don’t rule out anyone,” he said.
Functions and classes like the recent blacksmithing course help get veterans out of their houses.
“They learn something new and get their minds off of whatever,” Judd said. “Veterans talk, hang out and become somewhat of a peer group.”
The group tries to meet monthly. In addition to the blacksmithing classes, there are art therapy classes where veterans spend several hours learning how to paint.
Teaching the class was Max Meadows blacksmith James Gee. A retired Army military police officer, Gee started hammering metal when he was 13, encouraged by his blacksmith father, who was also a veteran.
Gee mostly teaches at his house, but for the classes for veterans, he is willing to make an exception.
“Veterans are the easiest to teach than anyone I have ever taught,” he said. “You’d think they’ve been hammering all of their lives. For me, hanging out with veterans is helpful because it helps manage stress; it’s as helpful to me as it is to them.”
In a previous class, the students learned to draw out metal and twist it. They also learned to make a hole in metal.
Navy Veteran Roger Rose of Elk Creek enjoyed making his knife.
“I thought it was very informative; I’d like to do another one,” he said. “The camaraderie with other veterans was great, and the instructor took his time and taught us how to do it.”
Rose and his wife, Ann, have also enjoyed the art therapy lessons, painting everything from sunsets and trees to waterfalls and snowy landscapes.
“I think it’s great. I’ve got some issues with that [depression], and it’s good to have the camaraderie with people. It helps to get out and meet with the other guys. You kind of know the story because we’ve all done the same thing, with the military, that is.”
The Roses both served 20 years in the Navy all over the world.
“I really enjoy the artwork,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to like it, but me and my wife paint every day now. We are doing forest scenes and watch YouTube to get ideas and other techniques, along with taking the classes.”
Marine Corps veteran Crissy Austin of Pulaski served four years at Camp Lejeune in eastern North Carolina. She found out about the SWVA Together with Veterans from her counselor.
“It helps me find time for myself and destress and connect with other veterans that are going through similar things that I am,” she said.
Like Rose, Austin has also taken painting classes. She prefers the blacksmithing.
“I don’t know why,” she said. “It’s a stress decompressor, pounding on something, I guess. With both, you take one thing and turn it into something else.”
She plans to take a second blacksmithing class in July. Her aching arms from all of the hammering should feel better by then.
“I’m still paying for it,” she said a couple of days after the class.
