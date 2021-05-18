Veteran comic to open comedy club in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – State Street will be filled with laughter this summer with the opening of the Twin City’s newest attraction, Blue Ridge Comedy Club.

Shawn Carter and his wife, Sarah Morgan, moved to Bristol, Tennessee more than a year ago from Boston, where he thrived as a stand-up comedian for over 15 years. The couple had just sold all of their belongings in preparation for traveling the country in an RV for a comedy tour when they found themselves in Morgan’s hometown of Bristol just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

With the tour on hiatus, the couple found another way to get their giggles out.

“I really liked it here and the only thing that was really missing was a comedy club,” Carter said. “We started looking for some space for us to set up shop, and we found a new home down on State Street.”

The club will be stationed inside Suite 1003 in the Foundation Event Facility at 620 State St. with a grand opening scheduled for July 9.

Morgan said she really wanted to be on State Street because the downtown area has so much going on now, especially when compared to when she grew up here.