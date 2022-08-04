 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Venable wins reelection with more than 66% of the vote

Incumbent County Mayor Richard Venable won another term in office in the Sullivan County General Election Thursday with more than 66% of the vote.

Venable defeated his closest independent challenger by more than 3,000 votes finishing with 66.26% of the vote over independent Val Edwards who had 25.25% of the total followed by independent candidate Bobby Weaver who garnered 8.49% of the total.

In other contested races, incumbent District 7 Commissioner Sam Jones and Travis Ward easily outdistanced Lori Love taking the two District 7 seats on the County Commission. Jones and Ward each take 42% of the vote. Love had 15% of the total ballots cast in the race.

The same story was true in District 9 as incumbent commissioners Joe Carr and Joe McMurray had more than 43.97% and 40.68% of the vote respectfully far outdistancing independent challenger Randall Bowers with just 15.35% with of the total ballots cast in the race for the district’s two seats.

In the other contested race on the ballot, John Brothers earned 78% of the votes to fill an unexpired term in the Constable race for District 1. Michael J. Rutherford Sr. had 11.42% of the total and Dylan Joseph Rice had 10.50% of ballots cast.

There were a total of 8,085 ballots cast in the election with almost an even split between those cast during the early voting period and on election day.

